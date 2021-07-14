A year ago the Hearth of Minnesota Animal Shelter found a new home. Now, with the cats all moved in, there is still more work to be done.
"It took a fair bit of remodeling to transform it from a house into a place for cats to be," said Anthony Anderberg, HMAS president. "A lot of it more than adoptions. There is a space for new kitties, a place for our vet tech to do all of her work. We've got an isolation room if kitties have anything that is contagious. ... A bunch of space is needed, as well as space for staff when changing litter boxes and doing laundry."
The shelter previously used a house at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, but after the county signaled it would like the space open for future renovations, a new space at a former dairy operation on the corner of 180th Street and Vale Avenue, west of Hutchinson, was purchased. A mortgage helped make the purchase possible, and even with the worst possible fundraising year due to COVID-19, the shelter was able to keep tails wagging.
In 2020, the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter took in 337 cats and 79 dogs for a total of 416 animals. That's down from 2019, which holds the record for 413 cats and 100 dogs. Over time, dog intakes have slowed since the record of 238 in 2004 due to more spaying and neutering.
Shelter volunteers still want to move the dogs from the fairgrounds to the shelter's new home. And after that year of declining fundraising efforts, Anderberg hopes to see momentum restored.
Originally, the plan was to renovate a barn on the new property for dogs.
"But the amount of renovations required would be too expensive," Anderberg said. "At some point it's less expensive to build new. And an open space isn't what we needed."
Instead, the barn was renovated into a rummage sale space. Traditionally, HMAS hosted the high-earning fundraiser once a year in fall, but with the new space it hopes to up that to four or five times each year. One was hosted just this past week, with more on the way Aug. 13-14 and Sept. 10-11.
If you want to pitch in for the shelter's mission but a rummage sale isn't for you, there are many other opportunities coming fast.
From 8 a.m. to noon on July 17, there is a nail trimming fundraiser for dogs at the HMAS dog building on the fairgrounds.
Two days later, PetSmart Adoption Week begins July 19-25. About 50 pets are adopted from the shelter each year due to the partnership with PetSmart. HMAS plans to have a table at the store that weekend and bring along dogs that will do well in that environment.
Following the rummage sales in August and September comes the shelter's big day: The Pet Walk 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 25.
"Normally we have it in the spring, but we decided to start with the rummage sale this year early and push this out," Anderberg said. "We wanted to make sure we had a good sense of what COVID was going to look like."
The pandemic threw a curveball last year and caused the 2020 event to be canceled, along with the rummage sale.
"With our new property, there is lots of space out there to do stuff," Anderberg said. "We thought it made a lot of sense to do it there."
In addition to land around the property, HMAS will use a trail blazed through the nearby woods by Riverside Church volunteers.
"We'll have a nice mixture of open areas and wooded trails for dogs to walk on," Anderberg said.
The trail also serves dogs throughout the week, providing a new place for volunteers to schedule walks.
Anderberg said HMAS will soon announce a campaign for a new dog building, and lay out exactly what is needed. No move-out date has been given from the county regarding the dog building, and HMAS hopes to have a few years to work.
"We need work space for the staff and volunteers. We need to separate all the dogs that haven't had all their vaccinations," Anderberg said. "Just like the cats, there needs to be different areas."