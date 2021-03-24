I am a fan of apocalyptic fiction.
Yup. Zombies.
My family has learned to tolerate this quirk. It seems like every zombie story starts out with an incident in a far-off place, so no one in my family was surprised when I sent out an alert about a situation in Wuhan, Hubei, China. This time my missive proved to be the bell-ringer of things to come.
I knew COVID was more than a blip when the March Madness Final Four was canceled. Time stopped. That was the moment I knew COVID-19 was a big deal.
For me, the biggest impact COVID-19 has had on my life is my work situation. Our office closed when Gov. Walz issued the stay-at-home order. I literally scanned my desk, threw a bunch of stuff in my tote and headed home. I've been here ever since.
It was an adjustment.
One of the highlights our family recently experienced was the first in-person visit earlier this month with my Uncle Norman Johnson. He lives at Augustana Lakeside Apartments in Dassel. It had been a year since we met in person because the facility has been closed to visitors. Norman received the COVID vaccines in January. Cassia, the parent company of Augustana Lakeside, extended vaccinations to residents' family members, so we were able to receive the Pfizer vaccines earlier this year. It was a wonderful gift.
Augustana Lakeside Apartments wasn't the only facility to experience the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Jill Springer, executive director of Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson, in the beginning when the restrictions were the tightest, no visitors were allowed unless they were essential health care workers, such as hospice or therapy. Even then, not all facilities were letting them in.
“Residents couldn’t go to a medically necessary appointment without having to quarantine for 14 days upon return,” she said. “Over time, the Minnesota Department of Health allowed for essential caregivers. This is a person designated to a resident who is allowed to come in and provide essential cares for a resident. There was an application and training process for these individuals, but they could come in on a limited basis to see the resident."
With time, the Department of Health eventually allowed a resident to leave for a medically necessary appointment without having to quarantine. Woodstone as well as other facilities received guidance on when visitors could come back in to see their loved ones, and the ability to do that was tied to the case rates in the county.
"Now, residents are allowed to leave if they are fully vaccinated, and we are hoping the next step is the ability to sit next to each other at mealtime and gather more for activities," Springer said.
Danielle Morrow, marketing specialist for Woodstone, agreed, saying they expect in-person visitation at Woodstone to change over time as more and more of the community gets vaccinated.
Dolores Holtz, a resident at Woodstone, and her son dined out for lunch recently.
"This was perfect," she said. "We got to get out of here and he took me all over. We just were so busy and it was fun, fun, fun! I even ran into a few friends and it just made my day!”
Holtz is looking forward to getting back to the Hutchinson Senior Center, which is open for limited activities, to play 500 or pinochle.
"I just love a game of cards," she said.
IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Curious to know how the COVID-19 pandemic affected others? Here's what folks had to say on social media.
Deborah Jean Templin, a native of Plato who is an actress and lives in New York City, was featured in the Leader early during the pandemic. From March 2019 to March 2020, she attended 93 in-person auditions including equity principal interviews, equity chorus calls and commercial auditions, in person, in front of casting directors or artistic directors. Since March 2020, she has had five auditions.
“The effect this is going to have on our industry is immense,” Templin said. “Casting directors have a much easier job now. The norm may be to audition on tape, where as before it was to audition in person. We have to be actors, readers, technical directors, all of it. “
Before the pandemic, Templin saw a Broadway show or concert once a week. All in-person viewing has ceased.
“My industry is a massive economic driver in communities large and small across America, and it is missed,” she said.
For David Wegscheid, family fell silent and cautious.
"My elderly parents isolated to be safe," he said. "Our adult children, we saw very little. Friends disappeared from getting together ... began to see just how important family and friends are. My elderly mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer and moved to assisted living, similar to solitary confinement, not good for the mind and well-being, and her children couldn't see her. Lost family and friends to the virus. So pretty much the same trials and tribulations as everybody else — uncertainty and a level of fear struck households."
Kathy Berghuis shared that it was hard not being able to see her mother-in-law for so long.
"(It's) very hard on the older generation," she said. "I used my time at home to crochet and paint."
Tim Burley reported he and his partners have recently talked about the impact the pandemic is having on veterans.
"COVID motivated us to speed up our timeline of services due to many veterans services being cut off or closed," he said. "We faced more PTSD and suicide issues and had to continue the mission despite COVID. Not-for-profits saw a 75% decrease in donations and a 100% increase in needed services. It really pointed out to us who our boots on the ground were, and who was willing to go the distance to save lives. Adapt and overcome were words we used a lot!"
Hutchinson potter Tom Wirt said relatively little has changed for him.
"I work alone, at home, can distance easily in the studio, and if any customer comes in with a mask, I put one on too," he said. "I'm missing a lot of hugs, talking with people who are, reasonably, not out and about visiting. The biggest thing I've noticed, and a lot of people have said the same, is the low level kind of depression from not being around people."
Judy Peik relishes the good things that happened during the pandemic.
“Many good people helping others and (it) showed us how special nurses, doctors, teachers, paras, essential workers and so on really are. Personally, my husband and I sold our home and bought a townhome in Hutchinson. The most trying of times during COVID is not spending time with our children and grandchildren and friends. The worst time was having COVID for both my husband and I, and being hospitalized with serious issues. (It) took a few months to recover, but very thankful for a second chance at life. I think most of us now realize how fast our lives can change.”
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were felt immediately after the stay-at-home order for Valerie Mackenthun and Kayla Zuidema, founders of Compass Occasions event coordination and design.
"At that time, we postponed most of the events into the fall," Mackenthun said. "On behalf of our clients, we were able to collaborate with area venues and caterers on how to reschedule. 'Pandemic' was not a clause in anyone's contract, so this was uncharted territory."
The two women said summer 2020 felt like a "waiting game."
"Weddings were planned and replanned in new venues, only to be canceled," Mackenthun recalled. "We were hopeful that fall would be better but started to realize that we needed to prepare for events not coming back until late 2021. Thanks to the help of Southwest Initiative Foundation, Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center, McLeod County, Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority, and our supportive network of mentors and colleagues, we were able to apply for several grants and loans to keep our business going."
Bill Schiebel was disappointed to not be able to visit his first granddaughter. Janeen Linden missed not having family for the holidays. Tammy Renee was sick for almost two months. Angel Rose said she used to be an extrovert and now she can't get herself to go in public without being uncomfortable.
Danielle Clayton has missed not seeing her grandma for months, and when she finally got to see her she didn’t know who Clayton was anymore. Linda Kohls Kalenberg feels blessed with a family that is very close.
“This last year has brought us even closer, and we appreciate everything we can do and share together,” Kalenberg said. “With all the rules, we just make things work for each other. Good: One of our daughters is now working from home and has become a wonderful cook. Not so good: Our other daughter is in education administration and has no time to cook.”
Kurt Schulz, farmer, actor and storyteller, said there is such a craving for human contact that he misses something as simple as a hug.
"There is no live theater, and when it does come back no one knows what it will look like," he said. "Recent communication with the Guthrie Theater gave no indication of when they will open their doors. I miss being able to travel safely and freely. It is discouraging to witness how divisive this pandemic has been."
On the positive side, Schulz has been able to continue working with his former acting coach at the Guthrie via private Zoom sessions. He has had a few auditions for film or commercials that he has had to self-tape, so he's learning new skills with video. Since November, he has been taking a voice class “Sing with Claudia,” from New York City via Zoom. He has also been taking a Dakota language class the past four months. He also spends time helping an older friend.
"There is a crack in everything, that's how light gets in," Schulz said.