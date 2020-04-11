With stay-at-home orders in place, some people are turning to online ordering for their grocery demands.
In an email, Walmart said they were using trained shoppers who completed a three-week training program to fill orders. The Hutchinson store has hired approximately 45 new employees to fill the need for shoppers and deliverers.
To order, customers can go to walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart Grocery app, enter a zip code to find a local store and start creating a list. Customers can filter items to meet specific dietary needs such as gluten-free, paleo and non-dairy products.
During check-out, Walmart customers can choose a time for pick-up. Online ordering at Walmart is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Walmart has also reduced the number of days in which customers can use pick-up from seven days to one day due to concerns that people ordering several days in advance may not receive the items they ordered because they could be sold out.
Coborn's is also encountering higher-than-normal demand with online grocery pickup.
In a prepared statement, Chris Coborn, CEO of Coborn's (which also owns Cash Wise), said the company meets daily to assess the evolving environment and implement protocols to ensure the safety of guests and employees.
Coborn's has also started hiring temporary workers.
“These temporary employees are helping us in (a) variety of ways,” Coborn said, “with online ordering being one of our areas of need.”
He said the supplier, transportation teams and employees are doing their best to ensure people get what they need so they can stay at home.
“Our employees are committed to meeting the needs of our guests and fulfilling their online grocery orders,” Coborn said. “They take pride in their job and shop for our guests' groceries as if they are their own.”