In 2022, a settlement was reached with pharmaceutical companies and distributors as part of litigation relating to the United States' national opiate pandemic.
McLeod County's share — $276,873 over 18 years — will go to a special account.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High near 20F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Watching a potential winter storm. Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Low 12F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 12:39 pm
In 2022, a settlement was reached with pharmaceutical companies and distributors as part of litigation relating to the United States' national opiate pandemic.
McLeod County's share — $276,873 over 18 years — will go to a special account.
"It will be used to combat addiction," McLeod County Finance Director Colleen Robeck told the McLeod County Board when it approved the fund this month. "It can go toward attorney fees and things like that. But having it in a special account makes it easier for tracking."
The 2021 Midwest Medical Examiner's Office report named two accidental deaths due to drug of substance abuse. A 2022 report is forthcoming.
When discussing the county's expenses this past year, Robeck said it invests 33% of its budget into public safety and the judicial budget, and another 25% in Health and Human Services.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.