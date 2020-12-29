McLeod County is not in the clear, but there was some optimistic news regarding COVID-19 at the Dec. 29 McLeod County Board meeting.
As of that morning, McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors reported there had been an increase of 188 positive cases in the past two weeks. While that number was still a matter of concern, it was an improvement from earlier in December when she reported a two-week increase of 639 cases.
"That's still a large number, but as you will see, that number (rate of increase) is slowly decreasing, which is a good thing," Spors said.
Spors also reported at the time of the meeting that the county had 76 active cases, a decrease from 264, which had been previously reported, 95 residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 10 were in the ICU. The age of those hospitalized ranged from 27 to 98.
As of Dec. 29, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that McLeod County has had 3,046 confirmed and probable cases, as well as 39 deaths due to COVID-19. The age ranges of victims:
- age 55-59: 1
- age 60-64: 2
- age 65-69: 3
- age 70-74: 4
- age 75-79: 6
- age 80-84: 6
- age 85-89: 7
- age 90-94: 6
- age 95-99: 2
- age 100 or older: 2
The highest number of cases continues to be in Hutchinson, which has 41% of the county's cases. Glencoe has 25%, 8% in Lester Prairie, 7% in Winsted, 5% in Silver Lake, 4% in Brownton and 2% in both Stewart and Plato.
The county is working with six businesses that have reported clusters of COVID-19. Two Hutchinson Schools — Park Elementary and New Discoveries Montessori Academy — have also reported cases in the past two weeks.
VACCINE ON THE WAY
McLeod County received 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 23, with another shipment expected this week.
"We are still working on plans to be able to vaccinate people," Spors said. "There (are) a few things we need from the state ... in order for us to finalize those things."
Nurses who will administer vaccines, EMF providers and community testers are among those who will receive early vaccines. Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were recently administered to health workers at local hospitals. In a press release a week prior, Spors said she anticipated it will be months before vaccine doses are available for the general public.
In the meantime, testing is still available at local hospitals. There is also free, no-barrier testing available at the National Guard armory in Hutchinson, which will switch from nasal testing to saliva testing in January.