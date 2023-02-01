Through Creekside Soils, the city of Hutchinson offers more than 4,000 homes weekly curbside pickup of food and yard trimming recycling. But there are a few problems.

The source-separated organic program operation has, since 2001, processed 40,343 tons of material. Though participation has declined over the past several years — from 1,831 tons in 2015 to 1,318 tons in 2022 — Creekside continues to make use of the material as compost for city departments, or as bag or bulk product. However, much like an issue recently discussed by McLeod County’s recycling facility, Creekside is struggling to work around ongoing improper use of the service.

Tags