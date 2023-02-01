Through Creekside Soils, the city of Hutchinson offers more than 4,000 homes weekly curbside pickup of food and yard trimming recycling. But there are a few problems.
The source-separated organic program operation has, since 2001, processed 40,343 tons of material. Though participation has declined over the past several years — from 1,831 tons in 2015 to 1,318 tons in 2022 — Creekside continues to make use of the material as compost for city departments, or as bag or bulk product. However, much like an issue recently discussed by McLeod County’s recycling facility, Creekside is struggling to work around ongoing improper use of the service.
“Contamination has been a big issue for us for as long as I can remember,” Creekside manager Andy Kosek recently told the Hutchinson City Council.
Such contamination includes potted plants, plastic films, plastic bags, a machete, Christmas lights, extension cords, garden hoses, straws and more.
“We try to pick any of this stuff out before it gets processed,” Kosek said. “But in a lot of cases it makes its way into the processing system and basically just wreaks havoc on everything. It gets wrapped up in equipment, wrapped up in other organic material, and creates these big balls of organic matter that we can’t process.”
Creekside picked two weeks in June last year and measured the intake and contamination by hand every day. Contamination ranged daily from 3%, such as on Monday, to 15.5% on Friday. Extrapolating that Friday rate to the 18,480 pounds gathered on that day’s route overall shows 2,900 pounds is contamination for the landfill, Kosek told the City Council.
“The problem we have is, as the material gets processed, the plastic bags, glass, what have you, gets shredded into a billion little pieces,” Kosek said. “Well, there is really no hope in trying to save this.”
Material that can’t be processed ends up in the landfill.
In May 2022, the city began a grant-aided project aimed to increase participation in the source-separated organic program, and to reduce contamination. The program will last to 2025. The refuse fund will also support a public outreach and education coordinator.
McLeod County’s Household Hazardous Waste facility on Fifth Avenue has faced a similar ongoing problem. Styrofoam, wood, food products, Christmas lights and more are frequently found tossed into drive-up bins at the facility, and other drop-off sites in the county. Just like with contaminated organic material, contaminated material at the HHW facility also cannot be recycled. And many of the contaminating materials could be processed if brought inside the facility for proper disposal.
“This isn’t a moneymaking venture,” McLeod County Environmental Services Director Marc Telecky said this past month. “This is a service to the public, and it’s about landfill diversion.”
Every pound recycled properly is one that doesn’t make it to the landfill. And the county can do that so long as it can manage to break even on recycling material it processes, and hands off to larger entities, or sells. If the general material collected isn’t pure enough, the county ultimately pays for that, and that cuts into the bottom line of the free program.