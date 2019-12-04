Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel is staging the original production “From Cradle to Cross: A Story of Love” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the church, 221 Atlantic Ave. E., Dassel.
The nine-scene celebration of the Christmas season was written by Janis Rannow of Hutchinson, with music direction by Barb Kay of Dassel.
The title “From Cradle to Cross: A Story of Love” was taken from one of the songs the church choir and area instrumentalists are performing called “Ancient Roads.”
Rannow, a retired music teacher, and Kay, a musician, started assembling the production in July. This is the second year the two women have collaborated to create this original event.
“Last year we developed ‘Living Pictures,’ and we were grateful that the church was filled with people wanting to celebrate the season,” Rannow said.
ABOUT THE PRODUCTION
According to Rannow, attendees will be met with shepherds and candles blazing on the sidewalks before they enter the church. Once inside, they will walk under an arch of fir boughs to the pews. The Sunday school children will enter and be greeted at the manger scene in front of the church by a donkey and lambs. The live animals and children will perform two songs together.
The scene “A Light Along Our Way” will feature the church choir singing “Bethlehem Promise, Bethlehem Joy,” with a spotlight on ballerina Kezia Lee of Cokato who is performing an interpretive dance.
The dramatic conclusion of the program is the choir performing “Ancient Roads” leading from Bethlehem to Jerusalem, and “Go Light Your World.” Attendees will hold up battery-operated candles to show that everyone has a light within and one small flame can change someone’s world.
Pianists for the event are the Rev. Laurie O’Shea of Gethsemane and Heidi Terning. Matthew Ostlund will also accompany on the piano, and his brother, Joseph Ostlund, will be the soloist. Both are Hutchinson High School and Concordia College graduates.
“I can’t edit out my enthusiasm for this original program that features a ballerina, a harmonica solo, a shadow play, a guitar ensemble, live animals, plus beautiful music and narration,” Rannow said.
Following the production, a meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall. The fee is a freewill donation.
“Thanks to everyone for all they are doing to make this happen for our children and congregation,” Kay said. “A memory I hope will be etched in the children’s minds, and ours, too.”