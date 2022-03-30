Saturday is a big day for Amelia Eiden of Hutchinson. Not only will she be recognized as one of the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation’s deserving recipients, she’ll also be celebrating her second birthday. And like most 2-year-olds, Amelia enjoys doing all the things you’d expect of a little girl, such as being outside and hanging out with her 5-year-old brother, Maximus.
“She just loves to play,” said Amelia’s mom, Rosie. “She loves CoComelon, she loves to play with her babies, and she has a recent obsession with “Dora the Explorer,” which I have no idea where that came from because that’s kind of an old cartoon. But she really enjoys her babies. She has all these little babies and her favorites are the ones that open and close their eyes, because we pretend to take contacts out on baby dolls to show her it’s OK and it’s a good thing.”
The reason Rosie and her husband, Alex, spend so much time showing their daughter how to use contact lenses is because it’s something she’ll have to do for the rest of her life. Amelia was born with bilateral congenital cataracts and nearly went blind in her first months of life.
By all appearances, Amelia was born a healthy baby April 2, 2020, at the start of the pandemic. As she got a few months older, however, her parents were concerned that she kept crossing her eyes.
“She just couldn’t focus on what was in front of her, which some babies learn later, but I noticed it was more prevalent than my other child,” Rosie said.
Amelia’s primary care provider recommended she be evaluated at a local eye clinic, and at about three months old she was diagnosed with cataract in both eyes and would need surgery immediately to save her vision.
“I cried almost every day,” Rosie said about the diagnosis. “It was super stressful, but I knew who I had to find. I had to find a pediatric ophthalmologist, so I just went to town researching. It was very emotional because I didn’t want my daughter to go blind.”
According to Rosie, there are just two pediatric ophthalmologists in Minnesota. While one was booked out for three months, another at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester personally responded to Rosie the day after she called. Within a week Amelia was able to be seen, and the week after that she was scheduled for surgery.
“He understood the severity of it, and the Mayo studies showed that it only occurred in 1% of infants statistically, and the ideal time for surgery for them is between three and four months,” Rosie said. “So she had it right around four months of age.”
Following a whirlwind few weeks, Amelia had surgery Aug. 4 to remove her ocular lenses from both eyes. She then had to heal for a bit and was fitted with aphakic contact lenses, which she most wear every day to see. And that is where the baby dolls came in.
“Obviously putting contacts on a baby is hard to do, so we’ve really jumped on practicing,” Rosie said.
Though the surgery was successful, Amelia and her family were not out of the woods completely. Following the procedure was an “intense” regimen of applying four types of eye drops. Fortunately, Rosie is a nurse who understands how to set a medication schedule and watch for infection.
Amelia also had a weak eye, which meant she had to spend nearly a year wearing a patch on her stronger eye to help strengthen the other.
“So that was another challenge, trying to keep an eye sticker on a baby,” Rosie said.
The good news is that 19 months after her first surgery, Amelia can see. Her clearest vision is 1-10 feet in front of her. Beyond 10 feet and it gets fuzzy, Rosie said, and within 1 foot it’s hard for her to focus. And while her eyes are still crossed, she is scheduled to have an alignment surgery this summer.
The truth, however, is that Amelia will be dealing with her condition forever, including trips to the Mayo every three to four months for the rest of her life to monitor her vision and check for infection or side effects.
“We’ll get a hotel for the night before and make a trip of it and make it fun for the kids, because we know this is going to be something we have to do,” Rosie said.
Three to four trips to the Mayo Clinic every year can be expensive, not to mention to the procedures themselves. And while Amelia has started going to day care, up until recently Rosie had been staying home with her daughter and working less. It was through Rosie’s Early Childhood Special Education instructor that the family learned about the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation and the support it provides children like her.
“This has been huge,” Rosie said. “The financial help has helped with the hotel stays, and these medical bills aren’t going away. We’re still paying off her last surgery, which was over $40,000. It’s so specialized, so it’s very expensive.”
While the financial relief is wonderful, Rosie also pointed to the support of the foundation’s volunteers and other recipient families as something for which she is grateful. They just recently attended the recipient dinner and were able to meet others like them.
“It was kind of humbling to know we aren’t the only family suffering from a big issue like this with a child,” she said. “It was nice to have that support, and the volunteers for this program are amazing. They all have the biggest hearts and were generally interested in Amelia and how she’s doing. They were able to empathize with us, and that was really nice. It really warmed my heart, because it’s hard and you feel isolated as a parent. To have that support has been amazing.”