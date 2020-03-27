Peyton Blazinski of Glencoe has had as many surgeries as she has birthdays. The 10-year-old daughter of Crystal Blazinski, Peyton was born with kidney reflux, a condition that causes urine to flow backwards from her bladder. But that was just the start of a list of problems complicating her life.
“They actually found that she had this problem while I was pregnant,” Crystal said.
Making matters more challenging, Peyton's father, Gabriel Rocha, died when she was 1 1/2 years old.
Insurance covered most of the expenses, which was helpful because Crystal was unable to work while caring for Peyton. By the time she was 4 years old, Peyton had undergone 4-5 surgeries.
While the reflux stopped, around 6 years old Peyton started getting sick often.
“Constantly,” Crystal said. “Getting kidney infections, ending up in the hospital a lot.”
Peyton underwent another operation in 2017 that was unfortunately unsuccessful. Crystal estimates her daughter has been to the hospital each month for the past eight months, and doctors aren't sure what's wrong.
“It's very stressful,” Crystal said. “I just really wish my daughter could live a happy life and be a child. She's normally smiling, happy. … It's so sad just seeing her not being able to be herself or live to the fullest, or even going to school or hanging out with her friends or anything like that is really hard.”
Unbeknownst to Crystal, her aunt, Rita Weber, nominated Peyton to the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation. While she doesn’t know for sure how the foundation will help, she’s grateful for any assistance it can provide.
“They said they are going to help and that will mean a lot with how much she's been in the hospital lately,” Crystal said.
“Just having the people there for the support and everything,” she added, “it actually means a lot that they do things like this for people.”