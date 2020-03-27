Ainsley Tradewell of Hutchinson, the daughter of Trent Tradewell and Samantha Martin, is almost 2 years old and is already a social butterfly. She also has an obsession with the movie “Moana.” Samantha said the movie is constantly on loop in their house. If she tries to suggest another movie, Ainsley immediately shoots down So “Moana” it is.
“When we were in the hospital, all you get is a TV,” Samantha said. “That's kind of what happened. It was something that made her happy while she was stuck in there for three months.”
Ainsley has biliary atresia, which means the bile flow from her liver to her gallbladder is blocked. This traps the bile in her liver and causes damage and scarring of the liver cells, also known as cirrhosis. Eventually it can lead to liver failure.
The condition was discovered one day when Samantha came home from work to find Ainsley's skin “sunflower yellow.” The girl was taken to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, and after a biopsy doctors determined surgery was needed to remove the blocked bile ducts and gallbladder. The procedure only has a 30-60 percent success rate, but it was needed to extend the life of Ainsley’s liver while the search for a transplant began.
“Since she's been two months old ... for the first year of her life we were only really in our home for like three months,” Samantha said.
Fortunately, on July 21, 2019, Ainsley received a transplant from an anonymous 6-year-old donor. Following the procedure, Ainsley didn't have enough skin tissue for doctors to close her up. This is due to the liver swelling. She had to be left open for five days for the swelling to go down and for the natural growth of more skin.
“Within two days of being closed up, she was sitting upright and acting like a normal child,” Samantha said. “It was absolutely amazing.”
Since Ainsley has been born, she has had seven biopsies and still requires six to 10 appointments a week. With everything that has happened in her short life, she is a little bit behind physically. Money from the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation will go toward walking aids.
Being a parent of a child with disabilities, Samantha doesn't get out much. So it means a lot to her to know that she is not alone and has a support network to turn to through the foundation.
“If you look at (Ainsley), she looks pretty normal. So it's very hard for people to understand what it's like,” Samantha said. “So when you have other parents who have children like her, then it gets you more of a community that you don't have when you're isolated.”