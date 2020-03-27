Life can be difficult enough for a teenager without a serious medical condition to think about, but Moriah Cosby, 15, of Hutchinson wasn’t given a choice. After suffering a stroke from a blood clot in her brain, the daughter of Tera and James Cosby was diagnosed with lupus anticoagulant syndrome during a monthlong stay at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. The condition causes blood clots to form throughout her body.
After returning home from the hospital, Moriah participates in rehabilitation and is seeing multiple doctors for neurological issues. The toughest part for her is knowing she must take anticoagulants for the rest of her life and will no longer be able to play volleyball or soccer, activities that she loved.
Despite the tough news, Moriah’s parents say she hasn’t let it damper her spirit.
“She was a beacon of light through this whole thing,” Tera said. “She wasn't scared and she wasn't nervous.”
As one of this year’s 12 Tim Orth Memorial Foundation recipients, Moriah and her family plan to put the resources to good use.
“They said if she needed extra tutoring they could help pay for that, which wouldn't be a bad idea this summer,” Tera said. “Maybe we could find a private tutor to help her get caught up because she missed about two months of school.”
Another idea involves giving Moriah a gym membership once gyms are open again to help build her stamina back up on a treadmill and other exercise equipment.
Regardless of how the foundation helps, the Cosbys are grateful for the help.
“It's so encouraging and feels so phenomenal that a community can come together to help you when you're down,” Tera said. “Then in turn you can pay it forward, and then we would be able to volunteer and help in the years to come to pay it forward, to help other families. It means a lot to us.”