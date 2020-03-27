While many Minnesotans tire of shoveling snow in the winter, Charles Feuerborn of Hutchinson loves it. The fun-loving son of Matt and Allison Feuerborn also enjoys riding his bike, playing baseball and his favorite video game, Fortnite.
But while this all sounds like the normal life of a 9-year-old boy, Charles’ life is not completely normal. He was born with a bilateral incomplete cleft lip and a bilateral complete cleft palate. Due to his condition, Charles has already undergone several surgeries and requires annual examinations. He will have to continue to have surgeries as he grows up because parts of his body don't grow at the same rate as other parts of his body.
“Just this last fall he had two bone grafts done,” Allison said. “But prior to that he had his lip repaired as an infant and palate repaired as a toddler. … He's going to have multiple sets of braces because his teeth are severely impacted. … Therapy because of his speech, and things like that.”
While this is certainly not the typical life of a young boy, for Charles it's the only thing he’s known. But he doesn't let the challenges get in his way and takes everything one day at a time.
“He just goes with the flow,” Allison said. “He's pretty resilient. It's pretty amazing.”
Charles will have to have jaw reconstruction surgery to move his upper lip forward, but there is no cure for fixing a cleft lip and cleft palate. There is only lifelong treatment.
With the help of the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation and those who donate, Allison hopes to help pay for braces for Charles. Being part of the foundation means a lot to the Feuerborn family, and having access to resources provided by the group is important.
“We're very honored,” Allison said. “It's nice to know that it's there when it's needed, and that people in the club can support you too.”