Family outings are difficult for Alycia Subak, 14, of Silver Lake. Subak, who has autism, ADHD, epilepsy and epilepsy sunflower disorder, requires a wheelchair to move around. The chair is important to her health, her mother Anna Hawk said, as it prevents Alycia from eloping, when she runs away despite having muscle tone issues causing her legs to become sore quickly. It also keeps her safe when she has seizures.
“If we're in a car and she goes into a seizure due to being in the sun, or if she's in a store or at a public area and she goes into a seizure, she'll be safe because she'll be in her chair,” Hawk said.
Alycia first started having issues when she was 2 years old. Going out in the sun can cause seizures, and Hawk admits the problems have gotten harder as her daughter has gotten older.
To make matters more difficult, Hawk’s current vehicle is a truck, which makes it hard for her take Alycia, her wheelchair and five other children on family outings. To resolve this situation, Hawk is hoping to purchase a new van with help from the funds received from the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation.
“You don't get to do as much stuff with her,” Hawk said. “It's kind of why we're trying to get her a van, so we can have a little bit more independence as a family, so we can do things as a family.”
Hawk is hopefully that a new family vehicle will create some normalcy in an otherwise chaotic schedule that includes doctors appointments.
“She's just a normal girl,” Hawk said. “She knows when she's missing things, she knows what's going on. … Even though she's got all these issues, and she may not be able to communicate, she knows when people are talking about her or things like that.”
Hawk said it is important to her that people understand children with disabilities aren't helpless.
“People just need to realize that kids with disabilities still are understanding 99 percent of the time what's being said,” she said.