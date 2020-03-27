Desiree Teubert and Kyle Geisler of New Auburn are in a situation no parent ever wants to face. They are waiting for a kidney transplant for their son, 9-month-old Ryder Geisler. Ryder has multicystic kidney disease with end-stage renal failure and pulmonary hypertension. Essentially this means his kidneys are functioning at 10-15 percent of their normal capacity and he has difficulty breathing.
“We knew at 19 weeks along that we were going to be facing a lot of health issues,” Teubert said. “Ryder has no kidney function. He had no amniotic fluid around him when he was in my stomach, which meant that his lungs did not grow. The first month of his life he was on life support or (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation). He was also on dialysis. … He spent the first six months of his life in the hospital at the U of M Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.”
Despite the fact he's on a half liter of oxygen at all times, Ryder has been home for almost six months. Other than being unable to crawl or sit up, Teubert said “he's a healthy and happy baby boy.”
As a Tim Orth Memorial Foundation recipient, Teubert isn't sure where money will be spent, but she has ideas. The couple spend $300-400 in gas each month during weekly trips to the hospital for lab work or meetings with specialists. One of Ryder's medications also costs $200 per month.
There is also the kidney transplant to consider, whenever that would occur.
“Honestly, it can be overwhelming at times and it feels like it's a lot,” Teubert said. “We also knew this before he was born, and we're just happy that he's alive and can live a life as normal as possible.”
For Teubert, being part of the foundation means not only having support for her family, but also being there to support other families going through similar complications.
“It means a lot to our family,” she said.