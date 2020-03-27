Stefan Olson of Hutchinson is an outgoing, independent 8-year-old who loves soccer, basketball, bowling and anything that keeps him active. He also happens to live with hemiplegia, a form of cerebral palsy that means the left side of his body doesn’t function as well as his right side.
Olson was born in Serbia and suffered from seizures early in his life, which led to his diagnosis. He was adopted when he was 2 1/2 years old by Katherine and Eric Olson of Hutchinson. Although the Olsons were aware of Stefan’s condition, they were not aware of the extent until later.
“It doesn't always translate the same as it does here,” Katherine said of Stefan’s diagnosis and what they were told while considering adoption. “We didn't know how severe it was at first. When we decided to adopt him that was the line we got from the ministry.”
Stefan has received treatment at Gillette Children’s Hospital, making about half a dozen visits per year in the past for checkups, Botox, new braces for his legs and meeting with an orthopedic surgeon. As he continues to grow, his hips may become misaligned, which could require surgery.
Despite his condition, Stefan isn’t slowed down and the treatment he receives in the U.S. helps him maintain the active lifestyle expected in an 8-year-old boy.
“Here, he can do anything he wants really,” Katherine said. “The treatment is slightly better here. Like, he has braces on his legs to help him walk. Whereas over there, he just had shoes that were slightly different than regular shoes.”
Lately, Stefan is determined to learn how to ride a bike. His parents are breaking him in with training wheels, but it is still tough for Stefan to stay balanced on the bike. With money raised through the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation, the Olsons hope to purchase an adaptive bike so that he can eventually go on rides with his parents.
“I come from a family where we do everything ourselves, so it's weird for me to have to ask for help. But it's really just been a fabulous experience so far,” Katherine said. “It's nice to know that we'll be able to do something that we wouldn't have been able to do before because the adaptive bikes are very expensive and he deserves to have as normal of a childhood as anybody else. It's been a good experience and we're super honored that he's been able to be a part of it.”