As McLeod County's COVID-19 numbers maintain their upward trend, frontline workers are expected to soon have access to a vaccine.
On the morning of Dec. 15, McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors told McLeod County Board members the county had confirmed 2,855 cases, up 639 from her report two weeks prior. Among those diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLeod County, 67 were hospitalized and 264 were still in quarantine as of Dec. 15. Local deaths caused by COVID-19 had increased to 30 as of Dec. 15.
"That's 15 (deaths) in the last two weeks," Spors said.
By Friday morning, local cases had climbed to 2,915, with 33 local deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
"Our main priority right now is vaccination," Spors said. "We are heavily into that planning. We will not get any of the first doses (for the community). We will get some doses of the second vaccination once it becomes available, and we will help vaccinate the community as needed."
However, the county did expect to soon receive vaccines for frontline health workers and long-term care residents and staff, and to begin administering them as early as this week. Additional vaccines for those "priority populations" are expected on a weekly basis.
"They will be able to vaccinate their frontline workers at the hospitals," Spors said. "Because Glencoe, their skilled nursing facility is attached, they will be able to vaccinate some of those health care workers as well."
McLeod County residents are advised to continue wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines. Those who feel sick should avoid contact with others, and those who are age 65 or older or who have underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions.
"The fact is that there are limited doses of the vaccine available during these initial shipments, and it will take time, perhaps months, before it's readily available to the general public," Spors said in a statement.
“We are confident that the vaccine is safe as it has been proven to be 95% effective in clinical trials," Eric Weller, regional health care preparedness coordinator for the South Central Healthcare Coalition, added. “We also know that the arrival of the vaccine does not mean an immediate end to this pandemic. People will still need to wear masks, social distance and seek medical care if they are feeling ill.”
The majority of county cases are in Hutchinson (41%), followed by Glencoe (26%), but all McLeod County cities have residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The county is working with seven businesses that have reported clusters of cases. Most long-term and skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities, have reported COVID-19 cases among residents or staff.