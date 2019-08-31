You can’t talk about the legacy of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Hutchinson without talking about education.
“Our Savior’s started with the grade school in 1961,” said Reyne Oster, administrator of early learning child care at Our Savior’s. “Our day care program started three years ago in August of 2016. We have been operating our preschool program for 23 years.”
Our Savior’s Lutheran School, which served students in kindergarten through fifth grade, closed after nearly 60 years at the end of this past school year. The issue at hand was declining enrollment. When the school opened in 1961 it served 37 students. Enrollment doubled within a decade and by 1985 peaked at 113 students. In 2011, the school had 40 students. This past year, 12 students enrolled.
But the church’s early learning programs are still going strong, and there are plans to grow.
The church supports a half-day and full-day preschool program for ages 3 and 4. Teacher Debbie Koglin recently joined the team.
“She is like soda pop,” Oster said. “She’s very bubbly, energetic and positive.”
Thirteen students are currently enrolled in the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday program, with room left for up to 20 students. School starts this week. In the future, Oster said, she hopes to separate the 3- and 4-year-old student programs.
The Monday through Friday day care program runs 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and serves students from 6 weeks old up to kindergarten age. Our Savior’s current license allows up to 14 students, but the process to grow to 62 is underway. Upgrades to former classrooms are underway to comply with license requirements.
“We are expecting that by December we will have our (license),” Oster said.
The support of the church and the facilities available at Our Savior’s are what make the early learning program stand out for Oster.
“The mission statement of the church is connecting families and Christ,” Oster said. “We want to strengthen families and we do that through the day care by taking as much stress off families as we can. That’s why instead of only taking preschoolers or only toddlers, we wanted to include infants.”
Earning and maintaining the licenses to support that age range is challenging, she added, but necessary.
“We wanted to be able to offer parents one place to bring their children,” Oster said.
Due to the congregation’s historic support of its school, the early childhood programs have access to a gym and enclosed playground space. Church members donated money and volunteered work hours to build the playground.