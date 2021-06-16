Owen Weikle is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
“Have you ever noticed a tall gentleman carrying a plastic bag, walking the alleys, the river or any sidewalk in town?” asked Virginia Brodd, a Hutchinson resident who nominated Weikle. “It is probably Owen picking up garbage. Not his garbage, but city garbage. He does this because he cares about our city and wants to keep it clean.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees.
Nomination forms are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library. Nomination forms are also available by request by emailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”