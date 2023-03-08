In March 2020, all schools in Minnesota — including parochial schools — transitioned to e-learning due to the governor’s proclamation related to the unknown fear of COVID-19.

Everyone felt it was the right thing to do at the time. Some students and their families acclimated easily to the new way of learning while others floundered. The many problems remote learning presented made it clear that it wasn’t a long-term substitute for in-person education.

