The 13th annual “Coming Together in Song” is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson.
This annual concert is a celebratory fundraiser in support of the services provided by Common Cup Ministry and features the musical talent and choirs within our community.
One of the highlights of the concert is the mass choir performance. This year's song selections are “Thanks be to God” (sung with the Crow River Youth Choir), “Praise His Holy Name” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”
Interested in singing with the mass choir? Join Brandon Begnaud, the worship and music director at Christ the King, and Jim Nelson, the mass choir director, at any of the following mass choir rehearsals at Christ the King Lutheran Church:
- 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, with Brandon Begnaud
- 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, with Jim Nelson
- 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, with Brandon Begnaud
- 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, with Jim Nelson
Can't make a rehearsal but still want to sing in the mass choir? No problem. Music can be provided to interested participants for independent rehearsal.
For more information, call Begnaud at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.