Interested in creating a mural for the pARTicipate Hutchinson Community Engagement Project?
To help, there is a free mural class 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W.
During the first half of the class, local muralist Hannah Anema will cover techniques, breakdown of process, troubleshooting and so on. The second half of the class will be a demo and hands-on activity to practice what you've learned.
Topics covered include:
This event is free, however participants must register to reserve their spot. Applications for pARTicipate Hutchinson will be available as well. To register, visit tinyurl.com/4y72b3c2.
The mural project is made possible by a $40,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant. The money will be funneled through the Hutchinson Chamber Foundation to a the standalone committee — pARTicipate Hutchinson, which will use the grant to fund murals within the city.
For more details on this project, contact Mary Hodson at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce, call 320-587-5252, or stop by 44 Main St. S. in downtown Hutchinson.
