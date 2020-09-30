When it comes to hosting National Night Out neighborhood parties, Hutchinson reigns supreme. During most years, more than 25 neighborhood parties take place across the city on the first Tuesday in August.
“The philosophy is to get people to meet and know their neighbors and that they will then help each other before something serious comes up,” said Sgt. Eric Kilian of the Hutchinson Police Department in an earlier Leader interview. “Unfortunately, people come and go and don’t always get to know their neighbors.”
This year, because of the pandemic, National Night Out party organizers are confronted with new challenges focused on keeping attendees safe. They’re also having to plan for a later date when the sun sets earlier and temperatures will likely be cooler. Like many other communities across the state, Hutchinson has rescheduled its parties for Tuesday, Oct. 6.
As in past years, parties will be visited by representatives from the Hutchinson police and fire departments, and Allina Health Emergency Medical Services, depending on their availability. Professionals from those agencies will explain their jobs and answer questions.
Hutchinson Connects, a local grassroots group that supports and promotes activities and events that bring people together in our community, has served as the collection hub for area parties. It's not surprising that numbers are down this year.
"Neighborhoods were all supportive of the idea of National Night Out," said Mary Henke of Hutchinson Connects. "Each neighborhood had to decide if they could do it safely in their situation."
As a result, seven get-togethers are planned:
- BIRDIE COURT AND HERITAGE AVENUE NORTHWEST: The party is meeting 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Birdie Court cul-de-sac. S'mores will be provided. For more information, call Michelle Kiefer at 507-430-2280.
- GOLFVIEW COURT NORTHWEST: Area neighbors are welcome to gather at 4 p.m. at the Golfview Court cul-de-sac. Bring eating utensils. Beverages will be provided. For more information, call Bev Wangerin at 320-583-3652.
- TYLER STREET SOUTHWEST: Area residents are invited to bring a lawn chair to meet 6 p.m. at 700 Tyler St. S.W. For more information, call Jeremy and Bethany Carter at 320-296-6713
- NORTHWOODS PARK: This event is open to all. Meet 5:30-7 p.m. at Northwoods Shelter, 885 Elm St. N.E. Bring a lawn chair and packaged snacks. For more information, call Mavis Schwanke at 320-587-2058 or email schwanke@hutchtel.net.
- SOUTHWEST COURT SOUTHWEST: Area residents are welcome 6-8 p.m. at Lions Park West along Sunset St. S.W. Bring a beverage and a lawn chair. For more information, call Toni Fischer at 320-552-3977.
- HIDDEN CIRCLE SOUTHWEST: This event is for neighbors in the circle. Meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hidden Circle. Bring a beverage and a lawn chair. For more information, call Jim and Becky Felling at 320-587-3309
- CLEVELAND AVENUE SOUTHWEST: Neighborhood residents of Chicago and Cleveland avenues are welcome to gather 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 855/865 Cleveland Ave. S.W. This event features a bonfire with social distancing. Bring your own chair and any drinks or snacks for your family. Bring a mask if you want to sit closer than 6 feet to people outside your own family. In case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For more information, call Bonnie Fimon at 320-587-6962.
Oftentimes, neighbors will gather on their own without a formal announcement. If you're planning to observe National Night Out, Hutchinson Connects recommends the following guidelines:
- Discourage people in your neighborhood from attending if they don’t feel well or have been around anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Encourage party attendees to bring their own beverages and lawn chairs.
- Encourage social distancing, have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand and follow other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
- Don’t plan a potluck. If any food is to be served, consider pre-packaged, single-serve snacks. Appoint one person to distribute all the snacks.
The National Association of Town Watch officially introduced National Night Out in 1984. It was to be a night where community members and local police officers would band together to meet each other, discuss community safety-watch concerns, and celebrate neighborhoods where they live. Since then, National Night Out has grown to encompass 38.6 million people participating in events ranging from block parties and cookouts to parades and youth activities in 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
For more information, email hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.