Planning is underway for a second series of free events at Hutchinson’s parks and other public places that aim to promote family wellness and ensure the next generation is poised for success.
The series, called Passport to the Parks, features family-fun activities and visits with community leaders who offer connections to various resources.
The events are being organized by “a determined group committed to improving the connections between resources and families,” said JoEllen Kimball, a retired Hutchinson school teacher who serves on the District 423 School Board.
Events planned so far include:
- Sledding at Rocket Hill: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Kiwanis Park, 22 Fifth Ave. N.W. The Hutchinson Kiwanis and Hutchinson High School Key Club will serve hot chocolate
- Dig into Learning at the Ridge: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Ridgewater College, 2 Century Ave. S.E. Dozens of educational activities and food are planned for youth age 4-10 in celebration of Week of the Young Child.
- Law Enforcement Day: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Law Enforcement Park, near the intersection of Third Avenue Northwest and Glen Street Northwest. The event, sponsored by Hutchinson Police Services, will be a “show and tell” with representatives from area law enforcement agencies. Hot dogs, chips and a beverage will be served.
- Dig into Summer Reading: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 13, in Library Square. Sponsored by the Hutchinson Public Library and several local groups, the event will feature many of the library’s “happenings” with an emphasis on its summer reading programs.
- Try It Out!: Mountain biking demonstrations and contests, along with snacks, sponsored by Hutch Tigers Cycling 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Odd Fellows Park, along the 1200 block of State Highway 7 West
Plans are also underway for a Books and Baseball event with the Hutchinson Huskies. Details for that event will be made available when they are finalized. To learn more about Passport to the Parks, reach out to the sponsors of the events.
RECAP OF FIRST YEAR
During 2019, Passport’s inaugural year, seven events attracted more than 3,000 people. At those events, a 24-page community resource guide was distributed to help connect families with various services. The guide will also be available at this year’s events.
The effort is supported by a $5,000 community grant from the Southwest Initiative Foundation, and a matching grant from Hutchinson Health.
Passport to the Parks is the result of local and regional discussions that have focused on the future of families and economic growth. In December 2016, hundreds attended a daylong conference in Marshall that launched SWIF’s Grow Our Own initiative featuring Dr. Robert Putnam, author of “Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis.” The conference’s goal was to keep the regional economy strong and narrow the growing economic “opportunity gap” facing families.
That event was followed by two more regional meetings as well as local meetings, including several sessions in Hutchinson that resulted in Passport to the Parks.