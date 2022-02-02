Pat May believes service on community organizations is part of his DNA. That is why he is running for a seat on the City Council.
“Many friends and possibilities have come from volunteering,” he wrote to the council on an interest form this past summer.
He has served on the Faith Lutheran Church Council, with Hutchinson Wrestling Club as president, at the RiverSong Musical Festival, and as president of Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427.
“I have always been a proud citizen of this city,” May wrote. “I care about the town and its residents.”
May provided answers for the following questions:
What do you believe is the job of a Hutchinson City Council member? (100 word limit)
One of the most important roles of the City Council member is to remember that you are elected to be good stewards of our city. To make conscientious, fiscally responsible decisions regarding public safety, the health and recreation, economic development, environment, being in touch with and listening closely to the needs, demands and interests of all citizens of our community. Using community resources to weigh all sides of issues, do your due diligence to make well-informed decisions for the betterment of Hutchinson.
As a candidate for Hutchinson City Council, how have you familiarized yourself with the issues facing the council and city employees since you filed for the special election in August? (100 word limit)
Since being appointed to the council in August, it has been my goal to dig deeply into council business as well as that of the business, commercial and professional community. There is a vast number of resources available from the city staff to bring you up to speed. It’s not only the council issues that need to be studied, but also the numerous boards and committees that each council member is appointment to that need to be attended to.
The city recently put plans for a new splash pad on the back burner to focus funds on renovations to Burich Arena. That’s one example of the decisions council members have to make regarding public amenities. How do you think taxpayer funds should be used in regard to new or existing amenities such as trails, parks and facilities? (150 word limit)
I believe public amenities must serve all age groups as well as artistic and performance, recreational and athletic, intellectual and learning interests. The council needs to be fiscally responsible to its citizens. Budgeting is a large part of the success or failure of a city. Hutchinson has a strong long-range planning program that is well thought out and budgeted. In the upcoming year there will be some hard decisions brought on by the ever-changing economy. We have numerous projects going on that will be increasingly affected by supply and demand and interest financing that will continue to challenge the council fiscally. We need to make wise decisions with the future in mind.
For the past two years, COVID-19 has been a leading issue facing public officials. The council has had to weigh the appropriate local response along with following state and federal regulations. Going forward, what should be the city’s role in responding to the pandemic? (150 word limit)
The health of the community is a foremost obligation of the council. Staying in communication with health agencies is our responsibility. COVID-19 has presented the city and all of us with an overload of ever-changing information, regulations and changes in the way society is interacting amongst itself.
What do you feel are some of the biggest issues facing Hutchinson residents today and in the future? In what ways do you believe the council should address those issues? (200 word limit)
Pressing issues before the council are how to meet the vast community needs in a fiscally responsible manner with awareness of the tax impact to the taxpayers of Hutchinson. Affordable housing is an ongoing issue. Attracting developers of more affordable housing with maybe fewer amenities at a lower cost. The job market is another pressing issue that is affecting every segment of our daily lives. I do believe over time we, as a society, will be able to slowly get back to enough workers that feel safe to fulfill job vacancies.