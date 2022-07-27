Hutchinson native Paul Bernhagen is an ordained minister, but he is best known as the founder with his wife, Thelma, of Camp Penuel Costa Rica, which provides a free Christian camp experience for children age 7 to 11, with an emphasis of bringing children from shanty towns and impoverished areas.
Bernhagen’s most recent achievement is the publishing of his new book, “I Love to Tell the Story: From Around the Globe Life-Saving Stories Seldom Told.” The author will talk about his book, answer questions and sign it at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E.
During his recent visit to Hutchinson, Bernhagen took the time to participate in this Leader Q&A.
What event(s) or situation(s) inspired you to write your book?
I’ve done some writing over the years including a book on leadership training that I co-authored in Spanish with my Costa Rican pastor back in 1997. The pandemic gave me the time to fulfill a dream of writing a book about my passion, which is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with others.
Give me a timeline in terms of when you first started thinking about the book and when you held a finished book in your hands.
The idea of the book was conceived in May of 2020. I first published it on April 1, 2022, almost two years later.
Tell me about your writing process. Do you have a specific place where you write? Do you type or write longhand? Did you work on your book everyday or wait for divine inspiration?
As mentioned in the book’s preface, I initially outlined the book with a pen and some sheets of paper in hand while sitting in my old car, a Hyundai Galloper, underneath a tropical fruit tree. While writing the book’s text, I used the laptop computer that I inherited from my father. I started writing seriously in October of 2020 while my family and I quarantined for two weeks after returning to Costa Rica from a trip to the States. I wrote maybe 30% of the book during that time.
What was most challenging for you during the writing process and what was the easiest? Were you surprised by these observations?
Publishing a book has a lot of different phases. You have to be persistent to work through the process. The easiest part for me was writing the first rough draft. There were four things that were difficult in this process, and I hope to eliminate most of these in the next book that I write: These difficulties included:
Footnoting all of my research material. In the book I write over 50 short stories, many of which are taken from published material. Finding the material was one thing. Then, after I organized it, and put it into writing, I forgot to footnote all the quotes and other information that needed to be footnoted. It took me one month to footnote the book after I wrote it.
Editing the book. I thank God that a very good editor came on board after I completed the rough draft. Her name is Jessica Wuerffel, the wife of my cousin Danny Wuerffel. She told me that she wouldn’t hold back any punches, and many of them hurt, but her changes and suggestions took the book to a higher level. This process took an additional 5 months because she is a busy mother and graduate student.
Formatting the book. After writing the book, I did all the formatting by myself. This included putting the title of each chapter at the top of the odd number pages and the book title on the even number pages, setting up the margins, and numbering the pages. This took me maybe three weeks to figure this out. I almost threw in the towel on this process, but finally I found a short article where a writer explained step by step exactly what to do for beginners like me. What a blessing this was. I gave her a big, “virtual” hug.
Publishing the book. My daughter Rebeca designed the cover and put it into the proper publishing format. I was anxious about this step because it took me almost two years to get to this point, and I didn’t know if this last step would be difficult or not. I used (Amazon’s) Kindle Direct Publishing, and now that I’ve published my first book, I feel more comfortable using this application.
How did you pick and choose the stories to include in your book? What stories did you leave out and why?
I started with stories that I knew, either from my own personal experience or from people that I knew. These accounted for 13 of the 54 stories. Another 11 stories I hand-picked from the Bible, and the other 30 I found on the internet through search engines. I try to choose major themes in my stories like war heroes, fictional heroes, and classic life-saving stories like a life-saving story from drowning. If I have multiple stories from a theme, they need to be distinct from each other. If they aren’t distinct, I will only include the most interesting one, based on my opinion, of course.
Do you view writing as a spiritual practice?
Writing is a very spiritual practice. If a person writes a book and doesn’t sell even one copy, that shouldn’t matter. You write for yourself, to edify yourself, to grow as a person, to do something with excellence and taking care of the details in making your fine points. Every word that you write should be accurate and true, and this helps you grow as a writer and as a person.
What do you want the reader to takeaway from reading your book?
With so much negative news and events being reported, this negatively affects our morale and outlook on life. Our spiritual potential is very great, and that should be used to build each other up and for love rather than for destruction. I want to help people tap into their spiritual potential to do good and to know how valuable they are in and of themselves.
What authors have influenced you? And why?
I do not consider myself well-read, but I did enjoy the literature classes that I took in high school. John Steinbeck stands out in my mind. He wrote about the hardships of people. He was a realist. I try to follow that pattern without trying to be too cute or overly exaggerated. I try to tell a story like it is. Both of my parents were very good at expressing themselves, my dad as a public speaker and my mom as an author. They were my number one inspiration to be an effective writer. One of my favorite books is titled “The Kingdom Man” by Dr. Anthony Evans. I have heard him speak in person, and I enjoy his writing. I enjoy C.S. Lewis’ writings as well.
How do you measure success for your book?
When I finished writing the book, I felt a lot of satisfaction and success because I felt like I knew the people that I wrote about even though I’ve never met most of them. If my readers finish the book and feel like they know the characters who I wrote about, then the book is a success because these characters have a lot to tell us, and we can learn a lot from them.
What’s new at Camp Penuel? Did COVID impact the camp? Are things back to normal?
Our ministry, I believe is back to normal again. We re-opened Camp Penuel Costa Rica in January of this year after being closed for two years. It was a similar feeling of joy that we had when we initially opened in January of 2006, but now with a lot more experience of how to run a camp. I believe that the testimonies that we receive from the campers, their leaders, and our staff tell us that we’re moving in the right direction. The gospel of Jesus Christ gives everyone the chance to be healed from his or her past and experience hope for a bright future here on Earth and into eternity. We’re sharing that gospel through our words and actions and it’s making a difference in our lives and the children who we serve.