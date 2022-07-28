Paul Bernhagen

“Publishing a book has a lot of different phases,” said Paul Bernhagen, pictured here with his published book. “You have to be persistent to work through the process. The easiest part for me was writing the first rough draft.”

 Submitted photo

Hutchinson native Paul Bernhagen is an ordained minister, but he is best known as the founder with his wife, Thelma, of Camp Penuel Costa Rica, which provides a free Christian camp experience for children age 7 to 11, with an emphasis of bringing children from shanty towns and impoverished areas.

Bernhagen’s most recent achievement is the publishing of his new book, “I Love to Tell the Story: From Around the Globe Life-Saving Stories Seldom Told.” The author will talk about his book, answer questions and sign it at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E.

