Paul Otte, retired minister of music at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, was among alumni recognized during Concordia University's Alumni Awards Banquet Sept. 30. Otte received the Service to the Church award for using his gifts teaching and leading music ministries for more than 52 years.
As the son of Prof. Harold Otte, Otte grew up on Concordia's St. Paul campus. When it was time to consider where to attend college, Concordia was his natural choice, where he pursued a Bachelor of Art degree in education with a minor in music.
Otte graduated summa cum laude in 1969. While at Concordia he studied organ with Dr. Paul Manz. He also served as the student conductor of the Concordia Chorale and as accompanist on organ and guitar. He was the student body president during the 1968-69 school year and was active in bringing college football to Concordia.
Otte went on to earn a Master of Sacred Music Degree at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, where he studied organ and composition. While at Wittenberg, he also taught organ as the graduate assistant.
He served Lutheran congregations and schools in Elyria, Ohio; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Brentwood, Missouri; and Hutchinson, Minnesota, as a teacher, director of Christian education, choir director, organist, and handbell director.
Otte, with Jim Nelson, most recently serves as the director of the Crow River Singers, a community chorale group.