Paul Otte, retired minister of music at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, was among alumni recognized during Concordia University's Alumni Awards Banquet Sept. 30. Otte received the Service to the Church award for using his gifts teaching and leading music ministries for more than 52 years.

As the son of Prof. Harold Otte, Otte grew up on Concordia's St. Paul campus. When it was time to consider where to attend college, Concordia was his natural choice, where he pursued a Bachelor of Art degree in education with a minor in music. 

