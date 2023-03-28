The city of Hutchinson is gearing up for its 2023 summer pavement improvement projects.
A public hearing regarding the proposed work was March 14 during the regular City Council meeting. Up for consideration was a project including two major roads and a central sidewalk.
A proposed School Road portion of the project runs from Golf Course Road to North High Drive.
A proposed Century Avenue portion of the project runs from Dale Street to Boston Street. On the east, the work meets the concrete portion which runs from the east side of Boston Street to State Highway 15.
The proposal includes minor curb and gutter work, but it is mostly a mill and overlay project from curb to curb.
A proposed State Highway 15 trail project to be included in the work runs from Grove Street to the east, and then north to Linden Avenue. The work finishes what was done in the 2020 Highway 15 project, when ramps were installed. Concrete sidewalk will be replaced with 10-foot trail.
The project cost is $547,106. The low bid for the work ($452,154) came from Valley Paving of Shakopee, and was about 15% under the estimate. The project qualifies for state aid, which will cover $340,473. Another $206,676 will come from property assessments.
Both the Century Avenue and School Road projects have a six-week construction window from early June to mid-July, in which the contractors have four weeks to finish. One major consideration for the timeline is the McLeod County Fair. Another consideration is coordination with county projects on and near Airport Road.
The city continued to accept comments through this Tuesday, when the item was up for the City Council to consider adoption of bids.