Wednesday is known as hump day. It's the mid-point and sometimes the toughest day of the work week. Improve your mental health and your attitude by taking a music break Wednesdays through Aug. 3.
Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting its 35th season of summer noon concerts. This year's schedule features:
- Noon-12:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 29: Hutchinson Brothers with Paul Otte, Jim Nelson and Brian Brosz
- Noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6: Piano & Organ Duets - Brandon Begnaud and Joan DeVee Dixon
- Noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13: The Cogley Sisters with Linda Evenson, Bobbi Ludewig, Patti Hoerner & Barb Peterson
- Noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: Stoney Point: Luci Newcomb, Robin Kashuba & Brian Brosz
- Noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27: BASICS known as Brothers and Sisters in Christ Singing
- Noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3: Sunday Morning Gospel: Shannon Campbell and Austin Willhite
According to Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon, the longtime concert series has stood the test of time because the programs feature a wealth of musical talent from the Hutchinson community and surrounding area.
"It is fun to work with musicians from other churches as well as guest ensembles," she said. "We include a variety of groups and styles of music each year. This year we are delighted that Brandon Begnaud has agreed to return for an encore performance. If you enjoy music, I promise that we will add a smile to your day and week with these programs."
From the beginning, only one year has been canceled and that was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise it's been a mainstay on Hutchinson's summer musical schedule.
Dixon said she typically reaches out to area musicians beginning in January to build the summer concert schedule.
"We try to rotate a few groups each year but the ensembles this year are so amazing that they are tough to omit — The Hutchinson Brothers, Cogley Sisters, Stony Point and the BASICS," she said. "We did have to omit the patriotic program this year because Brandon's only available date was July 6, but we promise it will return next year."
If a group rotates "off" the schedule, Dixon said it's usually because of a scheduling conflict, not because they wouldn't love to have them every year.
For planning, the free concert is noon to 12:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary followed by a luncheon for $8. Take out is available if you need to dash. Proceeds from the luncheon sale benefit the music ministry at Peace Lutheran.