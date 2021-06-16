It was singer Don McLean who sang about “the day the music died” in his 1971 hit song “American Pie.” For us, the music died March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
The good news is — the music is back. Peace Lutheran Church will restart its popular noon Wednesday Summer Concert Series June 30 with a patriotic celebration featuring Hutchinson's Memorial Rifle Squad accompanied by organist Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. New this year is the addition of Sen. Scott Newsman who will serve as narrator. The program, which traditionally honors veterans will include all of the armed service songs as well as the National Anthem, taps and a 21-gun salute.
“This will be our 34th year of entertainment,” Dixon said. “We know that many community members look forward to these programs and luncheons every year, so we are excited to be able to offer such a terrific lineup of artists and food.”
Just because the concert series takes place in a church doesn't mean it features only sacred music. According to Dixon, planning begins in January and the series features a variety of regional artists from Hutchinson and the surrounding area.
2 Sisters, which features Ellen Tracy and Julie Vrieze, are making their second appearance at the noon concert series.
"We were invited to sing in 2019 and then invited in 2020, but COVID changed that," Tracy said. "We are so happy to be invited in 2021 and we're looking forward to Aug. 4."
While COVID shutdown live performance venues, Tracy and Vrieze shared their music via Facebook live concerts during 2020, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine's Day programs. They also shared mini songs/videos of encouragement on their 2 Sister Facebook page.
When the duo performs in August, they will play a mix of oldies but goodies, Christian/encouraging songs as well as some new ones.
And in case you think you can't fit in a concert during lunch break, think again. The concerts are 30-35 minutes followed by a salad luncheon beginning at 12:30 p.m. This allows someone with a one-hour lunch hour to attend and still make it back to work by 1 p.m.
"Marlys Palmer and the kitchen volunteers do a wonderful job preparing many homemade, appealing options," Dixon said. "There are, of course, a few favorites that are offered every year. The patriotic program always has a Fourth of July theme for the luncheon as well as the music."
A LONGTIME TRADITION
Remarkably, the Noon Concert Series has remained a mainstay of local musical programming since its beginning when Jim Streufert, director of music, started the concerts as a free musical outreach event for the community. Paul Otte, who followed Streufert as minister of music, continued it, and Dixon who became minister of music in October 2014 carries on the tradition.
“Area ensembles typically rotate every two or three years, based on availability,” Dixon said. “ New names are often suggested and added. For example, this year it was suggested that we have a gospel singalong program, so we have a quartet of singers for that week.”
Dixon came to her position at Peace Lutheran after working at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, for 18 years as a music professor and chairwoman of the music department. She saw the job advertised on the National American Guild of Organists website. She applied and was invited for an interview.
"I started playing piano when I was 5 years old," she recalled. "My dad purchased a piano for my mom for Christmas and I took to it right away. My mom started me on lessons because most teachers said I was too young to begin. She was eventually able to persuade one area piano teacher to accept me as a student and it grew from there."
Her skill was such that she began playing organ when she was in confirmation classes at Zion Lutheran Church in La Porte City, Iowa.
“Our rural church had a beautiful pipe organ and I started teaching myself to play when I was in seventh grade,” Dixon remembered. “The first service that I ever played was a wedding for a family friend, when I was 13 years old. Once the church found out that I could play the organ too, they quickly put me to work.”