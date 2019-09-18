Parents and students are familiar with Minnesota’s many All-State opportunities, including band, choir, sports teams and more. But what about the All-State speech team?
It started just a few years ago, and was one of the initiatives tackled by Hutchinson’s Jason Olson during his 2015-17 term as president of the Minnesota Speech Coaches Association. And it was one accomplishment listed this past weekend when he received the Minnesota Speech Coaches Association Distinguished Honor award at an annual conference. To be nominated, three peers have to submit your name.
“They read off what people had written about me, and some of my background,” Olson said. “That’s how I found out.”
He had an inkling before his name was called, as it was Mike Worcester — Olson’s high school coach who later helped Olson’s Hutchinson High School program — who gave the presentation.
“We never had an All-State team before, and we didn’t know if it was something people would want,” Olson said, reflecting on his time as president. “In the first year we had an objective criteria and we had 60 students across the state join. And every year we kept it there or had it a little higher. It was something we didn’t think would work and it kinda did. That was my proudest achievement as president. It’s something that has lasted now for ... a fourth year.”