Downtown Hutchinson's largest empty building is set to be filled following a unanimous vote by City Council this past week.
"We're excited," Eric Lipke, president of Midwest Industrial Tool Grinding Incorporated told council members just before they approved a conditional-use permit to allow light manufacturing in the former Shopko building. The building has been vacant for two years, though a private owner has tried to find a tenant.
The Hutchinson business, which currently operates in the city's northeast manufacturing lot, plans to use the building for expansion as its current facility is running out of space.
The manufacturer of standard and custom-cutting tools has about 70 employees at its current site. The Shopko building provides more than three times the space.
"I'm not sure how long it will take to reach a level where we're full there, or if it will be an equal ratio, but we expect a significant increase," Lipke told council members.
Hutchinson Planning Director Dan Jochum said parking will not be an issue. If there are 70 employees at the site, they would be split among three shifts, with the largest — about half — during the regular day shift.
The conditional-use permit comes with stipulations, the most noteworthy of which is aimed at the building's exterior. No items are to be stored outside except in the enclosed area in the back.
"That's not going to be an issue with the applicant," Jochum said. "They're not intending on storing any items or materials and such outside."
The Planning Commission recommended the permit with a 3-1 vote.
"There is some general sense that some folks don't think manufacturing should be downtown," Jochum said. "Staff is still of the idea it should be approved. It meets all the ordinance standards and conditions we set forth."
Tom Wirt, a member of the Planning Commission, asked council members in a letter to consider the city's branding study, which found Hutchinson is viewed as a "place to go" for shopping and good restaurants. He believes allowing light manufacturing could limit the growth of activities that would make downtown more attractive, a destination for visitors, and a stronger center for local businesses.
Commission member Robert Hantge said the city's comprehensive plan included the promotion of mixed uses in downtown Hutchinson — a goal that light manufacturing meets. Supporters of the permit also cited the potential benefit of additional shoppers downtown.
When the issue was previously discussed at a City Council meeting, Jochum said there had been no interest in using the space for retail since Shopko closed in 2019.
"Big box in general has declined," he said, noting a smaller variety of stores.
When the building was up for auction in April, Jochum received numerous calls from interested parties, but none mentioned big box stores. Interested parties mentioned secure storage and RV storage.
"To me, that was not a great use," he said. "That does not create a lot of jobs."