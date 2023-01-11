Multiple apartment buildings may be in the future of Hutchinson’s north side.
Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved at its Dec. 27 meeting conditional-use permits for five plots along Michael Court Northwest, which is just west of the North High Drive and State Highway 15 roundabout. Four of the five plots are adjacent to either North High Drive, Highway 15 or 202nd Circle.
“The subject lots were recently sold at auction in November,” read city documents on the matter. “These lots were platted in 1978 and have sat vacant since that time. The applicant (Jamie Rosenlund) is looking at starting with building one apartment at 105 Michael Court Northwest, which is the lot in the southwest corner. This lot is the easiest to develop and can be constructed utilizing existing infrastructure. In order for the rest of the lots to develop, Michael Court will need to be constructed as a city street and appropriate utilities will need to be put in. That is a future phase.”
The developer has provided preliminary concepts for the entire property. The city will require a full grading and engineering plan, and a site plan review process, before the construction of street and utilities. If the site is fully developed, five two-story buildings of approximately 109-by-60 feet are planned. Each unit must have 3,000 square feet of lot area. The proposed 16 units for 105 Michael Court require at least 41,600 square footage of lot area. Up to 18 units could be built and meet requirements. Each building is expected to have 16-20 units.
According to city documents, the planning commission wondered about the rent price on the project. It was told the plan for the building is to have rent that is at a midpoint between the most and least expensive units in Hutchinson, with a focus on workforce housing. The conditional-use permits for the proposed projects were recommended unanimously by the Planning Commission.