According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, State Highway 15 south of Hutchinson is closed Wednesday, April 7, due to a personal injury crash, from Airport Road to McLeod County Road 3 (110th Street). It is expected to be closed for several hours as responders investigate the scene. Eastbound McLeod County Road 18 (150th Street) will also be closed at McLeod County Road 7. Drivers should seek alternate routes until further notice.
Personal injury crash closes Highway 15 south of town
- Kay Johnson
Kay Johnson
