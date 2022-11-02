Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education staff love having animals in city parks. They’re less keen on finding animal droppings where they don’t belong, like on sports fields and in showers.
The City Council approved this past week the first reading of an ordinance that aims to address the issue. As described by Lynn Neumann, Hutchinson director of Parks, Recreation and Community Education, the ordinance currently reads: “All dogs and other domestic animals must be leashed in public parks except for the designated off-leash dog park. An animal owner or person having custody or control of the animal shall immediately clean up and dispose of any feces of the animal.”
The proposed language addition is: “All dogs or other domestic animals are not allowed on any of the designated athletic fields or in sports complexes at any time. Domestic animals are also not allowed in the park shelters/facilities and/or public restrooms or shower facilities.”
Neumann told City Council members that during the past few years there has been an increase in patrons using sports complexes and athletic fields as off-leash dog parks, namely Veterans Memorial Field and Roberts Park.
“At that time, they let their dogs or animals run off leash and some may not clean up after their animals, resulting in a lot of staff time and resources,” she said.
Staff have also been forced to dedicate additional time due to animals causing damage to the fields.
“The other thing would be our public restroom facilities, and then downtown at our campground we do have a shower facility as well,” Neumann said. “We have had an uptick in patrons using those to clean their animals. And some feces are left in the facility afterwards. It’s really a sanitary issue, for especially our campgrounds shower facilities that patrons are paying for.”
The ordinance would provide a way to enforce requests to keep animals out of athletic fields, shelters, restrooms and showers. City Administrator Matt Jaunich said staff have been harassed over the issue.
The city has designated pet washing stations and dog bag stations.
“We spend a lot of money on dog bags,” Neumann said.
Though there are signs asking pet owners not to allow their pets where they do not belong, the ordinance change, if approved, would be followed by additional educational materials. Council members asked for signs that would help residents and guests find pet washing stations and dog bag stations. If the ordinance change is approved, it would be able to be enforced with a misdemeanor citation if violated, which could lead to a fine.