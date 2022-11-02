Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education staff love having animals in city parks. They’re less keen on finding animal droppings where they don’t belong, like on sports fields and in showers.

The City Council approved this past week the first reading of an ordinance that aims to address the issue. As described by Lynn Neumann, Hutchinson director of Parks, Recreation and Community Education, the ordinance currently reads: “All dogs and other domestic animals must be leashed in public parks except for the designated off-leash dog park. An animal owner or person having custody or control of the animal shall immediately clean up and dispose of any feces of the animal.”

