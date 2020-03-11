Incumbent Rep. Collin Peterson announced Friday he will seek re-election to Minnesota's largest U.S. congressional district.
Minnesota's 7th Congressional District stretches from the far northwest corner to nearly the southwest corner, and extends in to central Minnesota, including McLeod and Meeker counties. Peterson was first elected to represent the district in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1990.
“This wasn’t an easy decision for me because our country is so polarized right now, but that’s also why I want to ask the voters of western Minnesota to support me again," said Peterson, a "Blue Dog" conservative Democrat. "There aren’t many like me left in Congress. Rural Democrats are few and far between, and I’m concerned that rural America is getting left behind."
He said he plans to focus on agriculture, rural health care facilities, student loan debt, veterans, roads and broadband access.
Peterson's announcement ends weeks of speculation as to if he would run again. Ahead of the state central convention of the Republican Party of Minnesota in 2019, party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said the party is paying special attention to the race. In 2018 and 2016, Peterson held off GOP challenger Dave Hughes by roughly 5 percentage points. In 2014, Peterson held nine points over Torrey Westrum, and in 2012 he defeated Lee Byberg by roughly 26 points.
Hughes is one of a number of candidates who have announced for the race this year. He is joined by Republicans Michelle Fischbach, Jayesun Sherman, Noel Collis and Joel Novak. Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates Thaddeus Laugisch and Stephen Emery have also filed.
In 2016, President Donald Trump won in the district by 31 points. He has announced plans to aggressively campaign in the Midwest.
Peterson last year raised $779,720 for his campaign, much of it from various agricultural interests, along with $176,717 from individual contributions. Fischbach, who previously served as lieutenant governor, raised $364,417 last quarter. Collis raised $292,126 last quarter. Hughes raised $45,307 last year.