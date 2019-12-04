SPC Brenton Larson of the Minnesota Army National Guard is presenting the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award to his supervisors Adrienne and Ross Peterson, owners of HomeSource Store in Hutchinson.
The award was given on Oct 16 in recognition of their support of Larson's service to the Minnesota National Guard. Larson was appreciative of their assistance with his Guard deployments and time away for drills and wanted to honor them. Also attending the presentation was Doug Broich, the Region 3 Chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve/Minnesota committee member.
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is an agency of the Department of Defense, which seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 800-336-4590 or visit ESGR.mil.