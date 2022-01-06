Pioneerland Library System, which includes local libraries in Hutchinson, Litchfield, Glencoe, Brownton, Winsted, Dassel, Cosmos and Grove City, is no longer charging late fees for children's and teens' materials. This includes books, CDs and DVDs with call numbers beginning with E, B, J and YA.
Materials that are a month late will continue to be billed for replacement. The bill will be removed from a patron's account when the item is returned. Damaged items will still be billed.
This new policy applies to children's and teens' materials regardless of the age of the person who has the library card.
For more information, contact your local library.