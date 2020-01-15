Parents frustrated with the long wait to drop off students at Hutchinson Middle School may be pleased to hear about a project in the works.
A few years ago, much of the middle school parking lot was renovated, leaving the drop-off lane and parking spaces where faculty tend to park. On Monday evening, the Hutchinson School Board agreed to seek bids for a project to renovate the space and improve traffic flow.
“If anyone has been there during drop-off time and pick-up time, it’s a mess,” said Brian Mohr, director of buildings and grounds.
The new plan will look similar to the current layout, but with some alterations. The eastern lane in front of the middle school will be widened and made into a one-way for its entire length. Drivers could previously travel both directions in front of the building’s south face, but that will no longer be the case. Parking in front of the building along the drop-off route will also be removed.
“The idea being parents can come in and drop off at any point along the loop,” Mohr said. “Hopefully it will work like an airport, dropping off and weaving in and out.”
A circle at the school’s front doors will be removed, as some people drove around it and some cut past it, causing confusion.
The only access to the parking portion of the lot will be the most western entrance, which will remain open to two-way traffic.
“As a parent that just finished three years dropping off here, this is overdue,” said School Board member Chris Wilke. “It’s a mess.”