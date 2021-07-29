At least 15 rental town homes are planned for downtown Hutchinson, with the possibility for more.
Hutchinson City Council confirmed Tuesday evening a purchase and development agreement with Hutchinson Uptown Commons for two city-owned properties: 126 and 135 Franklin St. N.W., Hutchinson. The first plot of land is the site of a former medical center a block west of Main Street along First Avenue. The second, also west of Main Street, is the site of the Franklin House on the curve near the Main Street bridge, half a block north of First Avenue.
The properties, which the city purchased and maintained in hopes of development, will be sold for $1 according to the agreement. Construction must begin within 18 months and include at least 15 units. If the developer does not meet the conditions, the lots will be sold back to the city for $1.
"This is kind of the small version of the project," Hutchinson Economic Development Director Miles Seppelt told City Council members. "It could become more if we get lucky."
If the city receives a $500,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, it will purchase 125, 135 and 145 Glen Street Northwest. The grant would cover 75% of the cost and allow the city to add a stormwater feature on the properties. Should that process be successful, the developer plans to pursue a "significantly larger" project on the same city block.
"Pretty much anything you build you have to account for the stormwater runoff," Seppelt said. "You can't run it straight into the river anymore."
Another issue to be accounted for when building close to the Crow River is flooding. A preliminary design for the town homes shows a garage on the ground level, with the residential portion built above. This would keep the rental units above the 100-year-event flood level.
Moving forward, the timeline for the project shows:
- Properties will be transferred in August.
- The former Franklin House will be removed in September.
- The city will learn if it received the FEMA grant in September or October.
- The site plan review process will be in fall and winter.
- Construction will begin next summer.
- Construction is expected to finish in summer 2023.
Prior to approving the purchase and development agreement, City Council members weighed whether to fund relocation for the Franklin House, which was originally the barn of the historic Harrington-Merrill House, Hutchinson's oldest wood-framed structure built in 1858. The barn was moved from the Harrington-Merrill site a few blocks away in the 1940s.
"Historic Hutchinson is requesting the city to fund the moving of the barn back to its original location at a cost not to exceed $50,000," read a letter from Historic Hutchinson to City Council.
Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said about $15,000 was estimated for the move, $15,000 for the foundation on which the barn would be placed, and another $10,000-$15,000 for miscellaneous costs. Historic Hutchinson said in its letter it would commit to raising funds to restore the barn to its original look, including rebuilding the cupola, cedar shingles and siding.
City Council unanimously declined to fund the move, with City Council Member Mary Christensen abstaining due to her position as president of the Historic Hutchinson Board. City Council Member Dave Sebesta said that while he was a fan of history, he knew his constituents did not like spending money, and that he hadn't heard positive comments about the possibility of funding the move.
Seppelt said the EDA has told Historic Hutchinson it may move the building if it does so by Sept. 3, and that it plans to honor that offer. If the building has not been removed by that deadline, steps will be taken to remove the building, likely by tearing it down.