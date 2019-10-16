Back in the day when I was in school, MEA break, which stands for the Minnesota Educator Academy, was the first days off from school since the year started in September.
My dad farmed and was usually harvesting corn and soybeans, so our break was spent at home or maybe we took a shopping trip to St. Cloud or Minneapolis.
The past few years, local folks used the long weekend as a fall getaway heading to Florida and California for a few days of rest and relaxation.
According to Sheila Elder, office manager at Hutchinson’s Bursch Travel, things were quiet this year.
“I really didn’t feel anything about MEA this year,” she said. “I don’t think we even have anyone going anywhere. I don’t know what that means exactly. MEA over the last few years has gone up pricewise. I don’t know if people are cautious of that and are going away from traveling out of state to do more local travel such as Duluth or the Mall of America water park.”
Elder said they used to do a trip to New York at this time of year. They changed it to late September and early November due to rising prices over the MEA weekend.
“It’s a better value to book it at a different time,” she said. “We’ve had to make some changes.”
A colleague of Elder’s suggested the change in MEA travel may also be due to Hutchinson Public Schools returning to a full week off during spring break. People may be opting to travel in March rather than over the October break. So where are people going? Mexico, Hawaii and Florida.
“Years ago, we had downtime in the summer, but the last couple of years that has disappeared,” Elder said. “We’re busy year-round. We’re booking a lot of multi-generational trips. Grandparents are taking the whole family on trips. The economy seems to be strong. People are definitely spending their money creating great memories.”
If your plans call for a staycation this MEA break, you’re in luck because there are plenty of local activities for families this weekend.
If you’re a history buff
Bayley Schluter, the new executive director of the Meeker County Museum, has an event for you: a pumpkin scavenger hunt. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Ten small pumpkins will be hidden in plain sight throughout the building at 308 N. Marshall Ave. in Litchfield. Earn a prize if you find them all. To help, guides will be available for $1. Adult admission is $3 and children age 12 or younger are free.
While you’re looking for pumpkins, enjoy the displays. Check out the log cabin and learn more about Land O’Lakes creamery in Litchfield. Probably the coolest things to see are the Civil War artifacts.
The Meeker County Museum is housed in one of the few remaining G.A.R. Halls in the United States. The period building includes most of its original 19th-century furnishings. The meeting room features photos and short bios of Meeker County soldiers who fought. It’s great reading because they served in many places doing a variety of jobs. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
If you’re an artist
The Rev. Jill Warner welcomes all ages to build a clay bowl 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The bowls built will be glazed and fired at a future date and available for sale Jan. 25 at the church’s third annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. The event raises money to help alleviate hunger in McLeod County.
Last year, I covered this event for the Leader. It was fun to watch people from school-age children to older adults molding clay. Warner is an accomplished potter, so she’s there to offer guidance or a helping hand.
If you can’t make it Saturday, another hands-on clay event is 10-noon Saturday, Nov. 16. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
If pottery isn’t for you, perhaps Potter is. Make a wand at the Hutchinson Public Library’s Harry Potter Party 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. This event is for students in sixth grade or older. It’s free and features the first movie, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” and Harry Potter-themed snacks.
“This will be the third (party), but our first time showing a movie,” said Rachelle Golde, youth services librarian. “I personally love Harry Potter stories. I think it’s a timeless tale for everybody. The kids seem to love it. We even have some kids coming for their third time.”
Admission is free but advance registration is required due to limited seating. For more information or to register, call the library at 320-587-2368.
If you’re a fan of festivals
Head to Crow River Winery for its annual Pumpkin Fest 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
While this event features plenty of free fun such as bounce houses, hay bale mountain, face painting, antique tractors and more, the big draw is the pumpkin-chucking trebuchets.
In case you’re not familiar with a trebuchet, it’s a type of catapult that uses a swinging arm to throw a projectile. It’s an instrument of war that dates to ancient China, where hollowed logs were filled with burning charcoal and chucked at enemy soldiers. This weekend, pumpkins will be used for ammunition, and for $5 you can pick your own pumpkin and launch it through the sky.
If you like a challenge, check out the 12-acre corn maze. Tickets are required for this event. To learn more about the maze and Pumpkin Fest, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Another area event that draws families is Nelson Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield.
It’s celebrating its 30th year and continues to draw people from a 100-mile radius. They come for the farm experience, which includes a corn maze, pumpkin chucker, the 1900 barn hayloft swing, ag Olympics, corn-on-the-cob golf, pumpkin tower, fun houses and more.
Admission is $10 and free for children age 2 or younger. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Thursday-Sunday MEA weekend. The festival continues Oct. 26-27. For more information, visit nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.