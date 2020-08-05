In baseball, the trust a pitcher has in his defense is important. It’s easier to relax and throw strikes when you know the guys behind you will take care of the ball.
For Hutchinson Huskies veteran ace Kyle Messner, there is no doubt he trusts shortstop Jayden Fleck to take care of the ball, as well as more important things. After all, Fleck recently married Messner’s daughter, Amber.
Jayden and Amber met in high school six years ago while watching a Huskies game, coincidentally. After graduating, both attended Southwest Minnesota State University, where Fleck was a standout with the Mustangs baseball team. On July 11, they officially tied the knot.
If Kyle had any concerns about his daughter marrying a baseball player, he has nobody to blame but himself. After more than three decades of playing town ball, he and his wife, Anita, practically raised their four daughters on a diamond.
“When I was younger, I remember going to the baseball park every single weekend, spending all weekend there,” Amber recalled. “During the week, that was always where we ended up, eating hot dogs or popcorn for supper, not having shoes on the entire time and our feet turning black as soot and playing volleyball. That was pretty much our life growing up.”
Kyle is happy about his daughter marrying his teammate, in part because he’s gotten to know what type of person his son-in-law is, on and off the field.
“I’ve known Jayden for a lot of years,” Kyle said. “Eight or nine years ago, I was asked if I would help out a kid pitching, and it happened to be Jayden. He was a great kid back then and is still a great kid.
“He’s got a good head on his shoulders,” Kyle added. “He cares about my parents, our family, and that’s special to me. I love him dearly.”
The feeling is mutual for Jayden, who has admired Kyle as a baseball player in the past, and now as a father-in-law as well.
“He’s always been someone I’ve looked up to,” Jayden said. “He’s a leader on the team, and he handles himself well, not only on the team but as a person. … He’s someone I want to act like and have that demeanor.”
Amber called it a blessing getting to watch her two favorite guys play ball together for the past six years, and she hopes there are more memories yet to come, including this year as the Huskies prepare to make a playoff push for state. But is she ready to spend another two decades at the field watching Jayden, like she did the first 22 years of her life with her father?
“I’m ready if he’s ready,” Amber joked. “That’s a big question.”
“I don’t think I can do it as long as he can,” Jayden said about his father-in-law. “I’m already getting achy.”