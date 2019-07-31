If it’s been a long time since you had a kolach — or if you’ve never had the fruit-filled pastry — you’ll want to visit Silver Lake’s 50th annual Pola-Czesky Days this weekend.
“Back in the day, that’s what it started with,” said Sandy Posusta, a volunteer for the festival.
When Polish and Czech immigrants settled in Silver Lake in the late 1800s, they brought with them kolach recipes. When Pola-Czesky days kicked off 50 years ago, those treats were one of the big draws.
“People used to come to Pola-Czesky Days just for those,” Posusta said. “I know people who used to come from the Cities just for the kolaches, and they were sold out by 10 in the morning. So you had to get there early.”
After a 10-year absence, kolaches are back for two days. The hand-made goodies can be found Saturday and Sunday, sold by the Silver Lake American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. And since you’re visiting anyway, it’s a good chance to check out some of the other new events, which start as early as Friday evening.
Friday night at the street dance and beer garden, Rhino the Band will play 8:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m. The Pola-Czesky newcomers — who play a mix of modern, alternative, ‘80s, classic rock and country music — will follow Andy Austin, who plays 5-8 p.m.
Past visitors will be familiar with the toilet bowl races, which start at 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Civic. The event has become one of Pola-Czesky Days’ more noteworthy traditions. Racers compete while sitting on a pair of toilet seats atop a flat, wheeled surface. Teams of two push their way down the street with plungers.
Kids carnival returns
Saturday is packed full, but the craft show and flea market will go all day starting at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park. That’s also where visitors can pick up a kolach. The kids carnival returns for its second year at the big tent starting at 11 a.m.
“That’s huge,” Posusta said. “It will be tons of games and prizes.”
Meanwhile, adults can check out the Bingo Bash For Cash, a new event at 11:30 a.m. in the American Legion back room. The American Legion Auxiliary fundraiser will have cash prizes.
If you’ve enjoyed the Classic Car Show in the past, you may went to check it out again on Main Street this year.
“It’s a huge car show. It’s going to be a big one this year,” Posusta said. “We have a new sponsor and they’ve been doing a good job.”
Lip Sync will return at 4 p.m. Participants can get a group together, select a song, throw on costumes and lip sync to put on the best show in this competition.
Pork chop dinner
The fun continues Sunday morning with a worship service, the sale of more kolaches and the Silver Lake Lions pork chop dinner at Veterans Memorial Park. The annual parade starts at 1 p.m. and can be spotted heading down Main Street. Babe Magnets will play 2-6 p.m. in the American Legion.
The royalty coronation is 3 p.m. at the auditorium.
“It’s going to be really fun this year,” Posusta said. “We are cutting it from an hour and a half to half hour.”
The festival’s final events — the free ice cream social, a Silver Lake history roundtable, the street dance and bar garden — will continue through the afternoon, all beginning at 3 p.m. Crimson Edge will play at the street dance.