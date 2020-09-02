Hutchinson City Council took two more steps toward the construction of a new police station at its Aug. 25 meeting.
The Econofoods building was purchased for $650,000 earlier this year. The city plans to raze the building and use the site to build a new police station beside Liquor Hutch.
At the recommendation of staff, City Council agreed to hire Contegrity Group of Little Falls as a construction manager for the project. It was selected from five firms that submitted proposals. The estimated cost is $359,200.
“(Contegrity has) done work recently assisting the county on the jail facility and are assisting them on the work at the (government center) building as well,” said City Administrator Matt Jaunich.
Contegrity will assist the city and architect from the project’s onset.
“The real benefit is they help guide a sense of cost control,” Jaunich said.
The group will account for market factors, available contractors and alternate plans to keep costs down.
City Council also followed a staff recommendation to move forward with design and construction efforts on the new police station with Wold Architect as the architect and engineer at a cost of $417,000 and reimbursable expenses estimated at $15,000.
A detailed design of the project will be considered over the next two months, with a cost estimate to come in October. Construction is anticipated to begin around May next year.