The Hutchinson School Board unanimously agreed to appoint Brian Pollmann to fill a seat on the board left vacant when Mike Carls moved from the district last month.
The term needed to be filled until the next election, which is in November. There are no statutory regulations directing the School Board on how to proceed, Board Chair Keith Kamrath said. The School Board previously filled a position by requesting interest forms, screening them and selecting a finalist.
However, that seat — which went to Board Member Tiffany Barnard — was filled 14 months away from the next election. With Carls' seat, the election is only seven months away. Kamrath said appointing a former board member to the seat would be beneficial in this case, as there is less time to become familiar with policies and procedures.
Pollmann, who served a four-year term starting in 2007, had agreed to serve if asked.
"It takes several months to get up to speed," said Board Member Byron Bettenhausen. "If someone who has done it before is willing to fill in ... I think we should run with that."