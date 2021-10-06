Save the date Wednesday, Oct. 13. Why? Because Vineyard United Methodist Church is serving up its popular turkey dinner again.
This time around it's a drive-thru takeout meal, so there's no waiting in line or hunting for a seat. Food service is 4-7 p.m. at the church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Drivers will enter the parking lot from School Road and attendants will direct traffic. Meals are $10.
Like the delivery of the turkey dinner, the menu is also slightly modified. Back are all the favorites: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, corn, cranberries and dessert. Due to the limitations of takeout, however, there are no pickles, milk or coffee, and rather than refrigerated desserts, it's cookies, bars and such. Note there are no special orders and food will be available while it lasts.
The last time Vineyard served its popular turkey dinner was during the relaunch in 2019. Last year, like events everywhere it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit vineyardchurchhutchinson.org or call the church office at 320-587-2200.