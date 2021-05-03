The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council awarded $164,831 in grant funds to 19 organizations and three young student artists within its 18-county area of southwest Minnesota.
Among the recipients were the Minnesota Pottery Festival, which received $7,000 for its ninth annual event July 24-25 at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson. The goal of the pottery festival is to provide its audience with exposure to high-quality pottery made by professional working potters.
The Greater Litchfield Opera House Association also received a grant of $9,840 for purchasing stage, sound and lighting enhancement equipment. This includes stage curtains and track, a computer to run stage lights and sound remotely, wireless microphones, microphone stands, and movable spotlights with Wi-Fi capability.
In other SMAC news, the nonprofit is hosting "Copyright Basics for Arts Organizations and Artists" workshop 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. This is a Zoom event and admission is free but advance registration is required by calling 651-292-4381 or email info@springboardforthearts.org.
For more information about SMAC grants, events and workshops, visit swmnarts.org or call 800-622-5284.