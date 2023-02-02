The SMAC board voted on Jan. 28 to award $102,285 in grant funds to 13 organizations and $936 to one individual artist. Local grant recipients were:
- The Minnesota Pottery Festival of Hutchinson, which was awarded $7,000 for its 11th festival. The festival will take place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 29, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30, at Masonic/West River Park. The applicant said that in 2023 they are expecting to expand the festival to host between 35 to 40 potters from across the country. Funds will go towards the festival reaching new and diverse audiences to broaden the reach and impact of the festival. For more information, visit mnpotteryfestival.com.
- Also receiving a grant in this latest round was RiverSong Music Festival of Hutchison. It was awarded $4,856 for its 2023 festival. RiverSong is a two-day music festival that takes place at Masonic/West River Park. It brings people together to enjoy live music outdoors. The applicant said, "... world-renowned artists have thrilled crowds from the RiverSong stages since 2009. The festival has also presented developing and local artists, with an overall festival focus of showcasing Minnesota musicians." RiverSong will take place July 14-15. For more information, visit www.riversongfestival.org.