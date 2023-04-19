While most of the Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education annual report to the City Council this past week involved the usual data seen in such presentations, there were high and low points to report as well.
"Many community improvements and activities were made possible due to individuals, groups and organizations that donate and see the value in projects and events that make Hutchinson the best place to live, work and play," Parks Manager Sara Witte wrote in the report.
Contributions in 2022 included:
- Hutchinson Community Foundation donations for AFS Park,
- Hutchinson Health Foundation and Community Wellness contributions for the bike fleet and trail, and
- Kiwanis Club contributions for the Kiwanis Park improvements.
Small groups also helped with park clean ups, mulching, shelter cleanup, invasive species removal and more. PRCE also listed $49,589 in donations and sponsorships.
The largest volunteer activity occurred Sept. 10 with 150 regional members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, Witte wrote.
"Hutchinson was the chosen location for their annual 'Day of Service' at multiple parks, City Center and senior dining location," Witte added. "Much was accomplished that day."
But city staff also had a growing challenge to contend with. Vandalism has been noted in numerous recent reports from Hutchinson Police Department.
"We saw a significant increase in vandalism," PRCE Director Lynn Neumann told the City Council.
The report detailed vandalism as at an "all-time high" in the parks system, and other public spaces, in 2022. Significant staff time went toward clean up.
"With help from the Hutchinson Police Department, portable surveillance cameras were added into parks with reoccurring incidences," reads the report. "These cameras did deter this negative behavior and even catch a few vandals."
This past November, the City Council approved the installation of 51 cameras at city parks and facilities at a cost of $222,774.
Other, more welcome 2022 projects kept PRCE staff busy as well, including:
- A railing system was fabricated and installed at Girl Scout Park for the South Fork Crow River Community Overlook pier project.
- A new playground was installed at Kiwanis Park and Fireman's Park.
- The Roberts Park Northwest field was renovated.
Looking ahead, PRCE is gearing up for changes in 2023.
Hutchinson Event Center Coordinator September Jacobsen retired in 2021. That triggered a reevaluation of longevity of the event center/senior center at its current space, and a shuffling of staff roles. Recreation Facilities Operations Manager Marv Haugen announced his retirement in March, after 42 years of service. Recreation Services Coordinator John McRaith also announced his retirement in March after 41 years of service. Department and position restructuring is underway.