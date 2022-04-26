If you're a fan of pickleball, you're in good company in Hutchinson.
While participation in many adult team sports continues to decrease in Parks, Recreation and Community Education programs, pickleball remains popular, with 50 people coming out on average each week.
"We continue to see an increase in pickleball participation," PRCE director Lynn Neumann told City Council members earlier this month during her 2021 annual report. "In 2021 we did purchase some portable nets."
Meanwhile, 1,396 children participated in youth programs in 2021. That's up from 772 in 2020, when COVID-19 kept numbers low. About a decade ago in 2011, 1,846 youth participated in programs. Soccer continues to be a highlight offering.
"We have seen a huge increase in soccer participation, indoor and outdoor, over the years," Neumann said. "That's our biggest youth participation that has really grown."
The popularity of the aquatic center came back strong in 2021 with 40,687 participants during general public use. The aquatic center had been closed for such use in 2020, following 41,470 participants in 2019, 48,712 in 2018 and 54,937 in 2017.
The Event Center is slowly returning to normal operations as COVID restrictions are uplifted and senior programming has picked up. The center hosted 185 events in 2021, including those for the city, private groups and businesses. A group of seniors raised money to install a flagpole outside.
WORK AND IMPROVEMENTS
Neumann told City Council members that while community events, athletic competitions and large gatherings fell behind due to the pandemic in 2020, they started making a comeback in 2021. Meanwhile, staff and volunteers remained busy with several projects. Hutchinson residents looking for an excuse to head outside may find several new improvements to explore.
General improvements: Tartan Park saw general upgrades, as did Oddfellows Park with help from Hutchinson Leadership Institute students. JC Women's Park has new playground equipment, and Library Square saw additional holiday lights.
Athletic Fields: New softball fields were completed at Hutchinson High School, and St. Anastasia renovated its field. Veterans Memorial Field underwent an irrigation addition and reconfiguration project.
Landscaping: A paver pathway to the overlook was completed at Eheim Park with help from the Hutchinson Leadership Institute while new landscaping and tree planting was completed at Elks Park. The paver section was reset on the main west walkway of McLeod Veteran's Memorial Park, and a new paver walkway was added at Oddfellows.
Natural resources: Residents might notice 79 new trees were planted around town, while 51 (mostly ash) were removed. Invasive plants were removed along the Crow River. At Girl Scout Park, butterfly garden plants were added.
Burich Arena: Vos Construction and Rausch Masonry were awarded bids for east rink roof replacement and exterior wall improvements. Work is expected to begin this spring.
Rec Center: Upgrades to the recreation center were completed, with completed landscaping of the perimeter as well. The parking lot was resurfaced with new sidewalks. Light fixtures were replaced along the sidewalk. h
Overall, staff spent 2,231 hours mowing and weed whipping, 382 hours on utilities and 1,299 hours at Hutchinson School District 423 functions.
2022 GOALS
The PRCE report details several goals for 2022. On the administrative side, it hopes to implement the city logo, improve public communications and work on its internal work plan. The department also plans to streamline its seasonal hiring practices.
Other goals include:
- planning future Event Center operations
- splash pad planning
- ongoing work at Burich Arena
- an extended ice season
- a playground project at Fireman's Park
- a Kiwanis Park project, and
- a bike fleet project.